4 AL men arrested in India over rape, 2 absconding

Four Awami League leaders and activists were arrested in India on Sunday in a rape case.

The arrestees were identified as Nasir Uddin Khan, chairman of Sylhet district council and general secretary of Sylhet district AL; Alam Khan Mukti, president of Sylhet Metropolitan Jubo League; Ripon, vice president of Sylhet Metropolitan Jubo League; and Jewel, an AL activist.

Shillong police, with the help of Kolkata police, arrested them from a flat in Kolkata’s Newtown area around noon.

Later, they were taken to Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, at night.

According to a reliable police source, a rape incident took place at the Shillong residence of Awami League leaders who had fled from Sylhet.

The victim filed a case with Shillong police station accusing six people.

Two more suspects, Afsar Aziz, president of Sylhet Swechchhasebak League, and Debangshu Das Mitu, general secretary of the metropolitan Swechchhasebak League, are absconding in the case.

Sources further said that Shillong police also detained a Sunamganj UP chairman from the flat in Kolkata.

But he was later released as his name was omitted from the case report.

Several party leaders of Sylhet Awami League living in Kolkata have confirmed it.

Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Central Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, who were also staying there, have started lobbying for the release of the detainees.

According to another source, Ripon and Jewel were identified as the main perpetrators of the rape.

But Nasir and Mukti, who shared the same flat, were also accused in the case, leading to their arrest by police, the source added.