US wants Bangladesh, India to resolve differences peacefully

The United States has called for India and Bangladesh to address their differences through peaceful means, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

“We want to see all parties resolve their disagreements peacefully,” Miller said in response to a query regarding the recent visit of India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Bangladesh.

During his visit, Vikram held meetings with government officials, including Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, and Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin.

This is the first visit by a top Indian diplomat to Bangladesh since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister on August 5.