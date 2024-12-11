30 illegal stone crushing machines dismantled in Sylhet

Authorities in Sylhet dismantled 30 illegal stone-crushing machines in Dhopagul under Sylhet Sadar upazila on Tuesday, as part of a crackdown to protect the environment and uphold law and order.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khushnoor Rubaiyath said that during the drive, 30 illegal stone-crushing machines were recovered by the authorities.

“Business owners have assured us that they will remove the remaining machines voluntarily. If they fail to do so, further action will be taken,” she said, UNB reports.

Sylhet Sadar Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Mahbubul Islam, who led the operation, said that legal action under environmental laws has been recommended against those who rented out land for these illegal stone-crushing units.

“While we aim to act strictly, we also consider humanitarian aspects, which is why business owners have been given two more days to remove the remaining machines,” he added.

The eviction drive was conducted in the presence of Mamunur Rashid, inspector of the Department of Environment, Sylhet, members of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, Battalion Ansar Force, intelligence agencies, and officials from the Uttargachh land office.