FBI Chief Wray to resign before Trump takes office in January

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Wednesday that he intends to step down at the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January. His decision comes just over a week after President-elect Donald Trump declared his intention to nominate Kash Patel, a loyal ally, as the next FBI director.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with FBI employees, Wray cited “weeks of careful thought” behind his decision to leave three years before completing his 10-year term. During his tenure, he worked to maintain the FBI’s impartiality despite its involvement in high-profile investigations, including two indictments against Trump last year and probes into President Biden and his son.

“My focus has always been on our mission – the critical work you perform every day for the American people,” Wray told staff. “This decision is about protecting the bureau from deeper entanglement in politics while upholding the values that define how we operate.”

Wray’s resignation, though anticipated given Trump’s plans for Patel, underscores the ongoing impact of Trump’s unconventional approach to Washington norms. By choosing to step aside, Wray aims to avoid a contentious transition as Trump moves to replace him before his term officially concludes.

“It’s not an easy decision,” Wray admitted. “I care deeply about this institution, its mission, and its people. But my priority is, and always has been, doing what’s best for the FBI.”

His comments were met with a standing ovation from a packed audience at FBI headquarters, some of whom were visibly emotional, according to an official who spoke anonymously.

Trump welcomed Wray’s decision on social media, calling it “a great day for America” and promising that Patel’s appointment would “end the weaponization” of federal law enforcement while beginning “the process of Making the FBI Great Again.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Patel would mark a significant shift in the FBI’s leadership. Patel, who has previously advocated for dismantling the FBI’s Washington operations and targeting federal “conspirators,” has sparked concerns about potential misuse of the FBI’s powers for political purposes.

“I’m ready for a smooth transition and eager to serve the American people from day one,” Patel said on Wednesday.

Historically, FBI directors are rarely replaced before their 10-year terms expire – a structure intended to shield the agency from political interference. However, Trump has now replaced two directors, first appointing Wray in 2017 after firing James Comey amid a Russia investigation into his campaign.

Despite appointing Wray, Trump has frequently criticized him, including as recently as last week. In an NBC interview, Trump referenced the FBI’s 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, which he labeled an “invasion.” That search, which recovered classified documents, led to one of two federal cases against Trump – both of which were dismissed after his election victory in November.

Attorney General Merrick Garland commended Wray for his service, highlighting his dedication to protecting national security, civil rights, and the rule of law. Similarly, Natalie Bara, president of the FBI Agents Association, praised Wray for his steady leadership during challenging times.

Throughout his tenure, Wray maintained a low-key approach, emphasizing a “keep calm and tackle hard” mindset despite relentless criticism from Trump and his allies. He sought to distance the FBI from politically charged controversies, including errors in the agency’s Russia investigation that predated his leadership.

However, Wray did break with Trump on several occasions, rejecting claims that the Russia probe was a “witch hunt” and publicly disputing Trump’s assertion that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

In his resignation announcement, Wray highlighted the FBI’s core mission, praising efforts to combat violent crime, cyberattacks, and terrorism. “Protecting citizens is government’s most sacred responsibility,” he said. “The FBI will continue to evolve to meet emerging challenges.”

While Wray’s leadership drew praise, his tenure was overshadowed by politically sensitive investigations, including inquiries into Hunter Biden’s tax and gun violations and President Biden’s handling of classified materials. Hunter Biden was pardoned by his father last week.

One of the most contentious moments occurred in 2022 when FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago, recovering sensitive documents Trump had retained. Trump has since used the incident to fuel his criticisms of the FBI, even questioning its findings on an assassination attempt against him earlier this year.

Before becoming FBI director, Wray was a partner at the law firm King & Spalding and led the Justice Department’s criminal division under President George W. Bush, where he gained a reputation for integrity and professionalism.