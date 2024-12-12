JBCCI for relaxing financial regulations to promote ease of doing business

Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) on Wednesday laid emphasis on relaxing financial regulations to promote ease of doing business for establishing a favourable trade and investment ecosystem.

The chamber made the observation at a meeting between the Board of Directors of the JBCCI and Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin at his office in the city, said a press release.

The delegation of JBCCI was led by JBCCI President Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun).

The discussions centered on advancing the ongoing negotiations between Bangladesh and Japan concerning the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and highlighting JBCCI’s initiatives and priorities.

JBCCI’s recently published Study Report on EPA was shared with the advisor.

During the meeting, the JBCCI board emphasized the need for reforms in critical areas such as financial regulations, the business environment, taxation policies, and other challenges affecting business operations.

Sk Bashir Uddin expressed his appreciation to the JBCCI board for their insights and assured that the government would take appropriate steps to address the highlighted concerns.