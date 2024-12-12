Mirza Fakhrul returns from London

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir returned home from London on Thursday afternoon, after completing a 10-day visit.

Fakhrul, accompanied by his wife Rahat Ara Begum, arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 12:45PM.

BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan confirmed this.

During his stay in London, Fakhrul met party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to discuss political affairs. He also participated in several party programmess and exchanged views with local journalists.

Fakhrul and Tarique Rahman, along with local leaders, discussed the potential visit of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to London for medical treatment, the party sources said.