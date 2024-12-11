WI clinch ODI series with 7-wkt win over Bangladesh

West Indies secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Tuesday, sealing the series with one match remaining.

Chasing 228, Brandon King starred with a commanding 82 off 76 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes. King formed a solid 109-run opening partnership with Evin Lewis, who contributed 49 off 62 balls with two fours and four sixes. After Lewis’s departure, King added 66 with Keacy Carty before falling to an impressive yorker from Nahid Rana.

Keacy Carty (45) supported the chase before skipper Shai Hope (17*) and Sherfane Rutherford (24*) steered West Indies to victory. Rutherford sealed the win with a massive six off Shoriful Islam, completing the chase in just 37.5 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh struggled after being sent to bat. The team was bowled out for 227 in 45.5 overs, plagued by an early batting collapse.

Despite a bright start from Tanzid Tamim, who scored a brisk 46 off 33 balls with four fours and two sixes, Bangladesh lost quick wickets. The top order, including Soumya Sarkar (2), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1), and Liton Das (4), faltered, leaving the team at 54-3.

The middle order offered little resistance, with Afif Hossain (24), Zakir Ali (3), and Rishad Hossain failing to capitalize. At 115-7, a vital 92-run eighth-wicket partnership between Mahmudullah Riyad (62 off 92 balls) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (45 off 62 balls) provided some respite. Mahmudullah hit four sixes and two fours, while Tanzim supported with two sixes and four fours.

Jayden Seales led the West Indies bowling attack with an impressive 4-22 in nine overs, while Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd took two wickets each.

The defeat ends Bangladesh’s unbeaten streak in bilateral ODI series against the West Indies, dating back to 2016. The Tigers will need to regroup to avoid a clean sweep in the final match.