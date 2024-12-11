Japan to continue support to Bangladesh’s reforms

Japan will support Bangladesh’s ongoing reform, and its investors would continue to stay beside Bangladesh to help boost the country’s economy.

Outgoing Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said as he paid the farewell call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Wednesday, reports BSS.

Ambassador Kiminori praised the leadership of Professor Yunus and added that his government would cement ties with Bangladesh on three pillars- peace and stability, economic cooperation, and human-to-human interactions.

“We’ll do our best to support Bangladesh based on the three pillars,” Kiminori said, reiterating Tokyo’s “strong support” for the reform initiatives undertaken by the Interim Government in different areas including electoral process.

Professor Yunus thanked the outgoing ambassador for his contribution to improve Bangladesh-Japan relationship.

Lading the ties between the two countries, Prof Yunus said, the relation has always been very strong.

Calling for more Japanese investment in Bangladesh as his government was carrying out vital reforms to attract more foreign direct investment, prof Yunius said, “Presence of Japanese investors in Bangladesh sends a good message for us.”

The Japanese envoy said, “No Japanese company withdrew their business from Bangladesh after the Jully-August mass uprising, and they are willing to stay in Bangladesh.”

The envoy gave the Chief Adviser an invitation from Nikkei to join the annual conference in Japan where the Japanese Prime Minister is expected to speak.

He said the Chief Adviser could meet chief executives of top Japanese companies during the meet and invite them to invest in Bangladesh.

The Japanese ambassador also appreciated the Chief Adviser’s move to hold an international conference on the Rohingya issues, saying Tokyo has strong supports to the conference.

The Chief Adviser reiterated his call to create UN- safe zone in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state where the displaced communities can temporarily be relocated before they return to their homes once the conflict is over.

Lamiya Morshed, principal coordinator on SDG Affairs was also present during the meeting.