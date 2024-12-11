India doesn’t want democracy in neighbouring countries

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday said India does not want to see democracy in its neighbouring countries due to its hegemonic attitude.

“India is a democratic country, but it does not want Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka to be governed by the will of their peoples. Why should they follow Delhi’s words?” he said while inaugurating three BNP associate bodies’ long march towards Agartala from Naya Paltan in the capital.

Rizvi said the people of Bangladesh did not liberate the country from Pakistan by sacrificing their lives only to surrender to Delhi.

The BNP leader said if India demands Chittagong as its part, then Bangladesh will demand Bengal, Bihar and Odisha as its part. “We will not chew amla if they (India) come to occupy Chittagong.”

Rizvi alleged that India supported the “bloodthirsty lady Pharaoh Sheikh Hasina” over the last 16 years.

He said the Indian ruling party has been criticized by democratic countries all over the world due to its communal attitude.

The Indian ruling party has not understood the spirit, strength and bravery of the people of Bangladesh, he said.

Later, the three BNP associate bodies – Jubo Dal, Swechhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal – started their long march at 9am by travelling in several hundred cars, microbuses and motorcycles towards Agartala from Dhaka to protest against Indian aggression.

The program is also meant to protest a recent attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala, the desecration of the country’s national flag and the spread of false information about Bangladesh by India.

Several thousand leaders and activists from the three organizations began the long march with a huge motorcade from the party’s Naya Paltan central office.

Before launching the long march, top leaders from the three organizations delivered brief speeches, condemning Indian politicians and media for their hegemonic attitude and attempting to disrupt religious harmony in Bangladesh through false and misleading campaigns.

The leaders said they will end their peaceful long march along the Akhaura border.