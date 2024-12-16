Inauguration of haor protection embankments in Sunamganj

The government has approved several projects for protecting Boro crops in the haor-dominated district of Sunamganj. Through farmer-formed Project Implementation Committees (PIC), embankments will be built and repaired with an allocated budget of approximately Tk 100 crore.

On Sunday, the reconstruction and repair works for haor protection embankments in Dharmapasha, Madhyanagar, and Dowarabazar upazilas were inaugurated in separate ceremonies.

In Madhyanagar upazila, at 11:30 AM, the work on Project No. 33 in the Rui Beel haor was inaugurated by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ujjal Roy. The event was attended by freedom fighter Yunus Mia, Water Development Board’s Assistant Engineer Md. Nur Alam, PIC Chairman Gopal Chandra Sarkar, and local representatives.

In Dharmapasha upazila, at 2:00 PM, UNO Mohammad Gias Uddin inaugurated work on Project No. 58 in the Chandra Sona haor. Senior Fisheries Officer Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Water Development Board Engineer Jahangir Alam, and members of the local PIC were present.

In Dowarabazar upazila’s Naiyandar haor, soil-cutting work began for the Folder-2 embankment under the supervision of the local PIC. Present were UNO Neger Nigar Tanu, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sushanta Singh, and other notable figures including Abdul Bari, a member of the BNP Sunamganj District Convening Committee, PIC members, and beneficiary farmers.

According to Water Development Board, 86 projects have been allocated Tk 19.15 crore in Dharmapasha upazila, with 75 PICs already formed. 34 projects have been allocated Tk 7.28 crore in Madhyanagar upazila, with 24 PICs formed. Efforts are ongoing to finalize the remaining PICs. The embankment works include reconstruction and repair in nine haors such as Chandra Sona Thal, Rui Beel, and Sonamral.

Upazila officials stated that all embankment work is targeted for completion by February 28, 2024, to ensure the protection of Boro crops in the upcoming season.

This initiative aims to safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of haor-based farmers, minimizing flood risks and ensuring the sustainability of the Boro crop harvest.