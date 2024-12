Elections likely to be held in last of 2025: Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said on Monday that the next national elections could be held in the last half of 2025 or the first half of 2026.

He also said if we add to this the expected level of reforms based on political consensus, it may take six more months.

“Broadly speaking, the election can be scheduled between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026.”

Prof Yunus said these while addressing the nation marking the Victory Day today.