‘Not idea, BNP wants specific roadmap for elections’

BNP wants a specific roadmap, not an idea for national elections, said BNP standing committee member Salauddin Ahmed on Monday.

“The Chief Adviser gave an idea for holding the national election. But BNP demands a specific roadmap,” he said this to reporters in an instant reaction after Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s statement on national elections.

Meanwhile, Mirza Abbas, a member of the party’s standing committee, said “We welcome the Chief Adviser’s remarks about the possibility of elections taking place by the end of 2025 or in the first half of 2026. I hope the interim government will hand over power to the people through a fair election.”

He added, after the fall of fascist Hasina, it’s the public demand to give a fair election for transition to a democratic government.