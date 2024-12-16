Tips to keep skin and hair health in winter

Skin and hair become dry and dull during the winter season. Model Mou Rahman shared her experience on the matter. The tips are shared below for the readers.

Mou Rahman, “Mainly I try to focus first on keeping the moisturizer. I prefer winter vegetables and drink enough water. I also use natural ingredients for skin and hair care.’’

According to her, by mixing sour curd, rice flour, gram flour, and honey together, anyone can apply the mixture on the skin for 15 to 20 minutes.

“Water-based or gel-based moisturizers can also be used for skin care. Wash your face in the morning. Then moisturizer should be applied after washing the face or after showering and before sleeping at night,” she said.

Drink enough water

Mou Rahman says, “Drinking sufficient water is a must procedure to remain fit. This tips can’t be skipped anyhow. I maintain it accordingly. We also can carry water bottle to stay hydrated.”

Apply aloe vera gel

“Aloe vera gel is a natural medicine for our skin care. We can apply aloe vera gel on the skin occasionally.”

Healthy meal

“During the winter season, our country produces enough vegetables. These fresh vegetables help us to maintain a healthy diet. We can easily get the necessary nutrients for the skin in this season,” she said.

Olive oil

Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and has been linked to improved skin moisturization and anti-aging appearance effects. So, anyone can use olive oil regularly to keep the whole body moisturized.

Hot oil massage

We can take a hot oil massage to keep your hair shiny in winter. A hot oil massage is a spa treatment that can help the skin by hydrating, nourishing, and rejuvenating it.