Former Bogura MP Ragibul arrested in Netrakona

RAB arrested former member of parliament from Bogura-6 constituency Ragebul Ahasan Ripu.

There are a total of 13 cases against him, including murder, with various police stations in Bogura district.

RAB’s Legal and Media Wing Director Lt. Col. Munim Ferdous gave this information on Thursday (December 19).

He said that Ragebul Ahasan Ripu was hiding at Mohanganj in Netrakona district. Based on intelligence information, a team of RAB 14 arrested him Wednesday night (December 18). Further legal action is under process regarding him.

On February 1, 2023, he was elected as a Member of Parliament for the first time by winning the by-election for Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency. Later, on January 7, 2024, he was re-elected as an MP from the same seat.