SSLT holds workshop on ‘Comprehensive Guide to ASD Screening and Diagnosis’

The Society of Speech & Language Therapists (SSLT) conducted a workshop titled ‘Comprehensive Guide to ASD Screening and Diagnosis’ at Bijoy Auditorium in Concord Regency Tower of the capital.

Child specialist at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital Dr. Toshiba Rahman, MBBS, DCH, FCPS, and a fellow in Autism from South Korea, served as the chief instructor of the event.

The workshop saw an active participation of 80 Bachelor of Science in Speech and Language Therapy students from second to fourth years. Over the course of five hours, participants gained in-depth knowledge on screening and diagnosing autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in children.

At the closing ceremony, Fida Al-Shams, founding member and president of SSLT, shared his thoughts, stating, “Such workshops play a vital role in enhancing the standard of the Speech & Language Therapy profession in Bangladesh. We are encouraged by the enthusiasm and interest shown by the participants.”

SSLT remains optimistic that initiatives like this will contribute significantly to the growth and development of the Speech and Language Therapy profession in Bangladesh.