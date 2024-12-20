Adviser AF Hassan Ariff passes away

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Adviser AF Hassan Ariff has passed away.

He died of heart attack at LabAid Hospital in the capital at about 3:10pm today (Friday). His assistant personal secretary (APS) Md Abed Chowdhury has confirmed about his death.

Hassan Ariff’s son Muaaz Ariff said his father had suddenly fell down on the floor in their apartment. Then he was rushed to LabAid Hospital where on-duty doctors pronounced his dead.

By profession, Hassan Ariff was a lawyer. He was former attorney general from 2001 to 2005, and adviser to Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs, and Religious Affairs of the caretaker government led by Fakhruddin Ahmed from 2008 to 2009.

AF Hassan Ariff was born on 10 June 1941 in Kolkata. In 1967, he started his legal practice at the Calcutta High Court.

Ariff started his legal practice in 1970 in Dhaka after moving to the then East Pakistan from India.

His son Muaaz Ariff was sued by his wife Madhuri Akter Neela in June 2021 for domestic violence. Also accused in the case were Ariff, his wife, and daughter.