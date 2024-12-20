DNA report matches with remains of MP Anar found in Kolkata

DNA reports have confirmed that the flesh and bones recovered by the West Bengal police’s criminal investigating department (CID) as part of their investigation into the murder of Bangladesh MP Md Anwarul Azim (Anar) belonged to the slain lawmaker, reports Hindustan Times.

The CID collected DNA samples from his daughter, Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, who came to Kolkata in November this year, and sent it to the forensic lab.

The lab has found the DNA from body parts of murdered AL lawmaker Anar to be similar to that of his daughter Doreen.

The investigation revealed that Anwarul was allegedly murdered in a flat in New Town on May 13. Later, his body was skinned, dismembered and chopped. The flesh was allegedly flushed down the commode, while the bones were dumped on the banks of a canal.

The three-time Awami League lawmaker from Jhenaidah had come to West Bengal on May 12 this year and had gone missing the next day prompting the police in both the countries to launch an investigation.

On May 22, police in both Dhaka and West Bengal told the media that he was murdered.

The CID and Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch had recovered a few kilos of flesh from the septic tank of the apartment in North 24 Parganas on May 28, which were sent for forensic analysis.

The CID further recovered bones from a bank of a canal in South 24 Parganas on June 9.

A senior CID official is quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, “DNA reports have confirmed that the flesh and bones, which were recovered from the banks of a canal and the flat, are that of the Bangladesh MP”.

The samples were sent to a Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

So far, the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested at least seven persons in connection with this case, the CID nabbed two accused.

The alleged mastermind behind the murder, Aktaruzzaman Shahin, is still at large.

“He was a long-term business partner of the deceased and is suspected of being in the US, investigation has revealed. The Bangladesh police have approached the Interpol,” added the officer.

Meanwhile, the fall of Awami League authoritarian government on August 5 brought the investigation into an abrupt halt.