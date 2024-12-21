Adviser Hassan Ariff’s second janaza held on court premises

Interim Government’s Civil Aviation, Tourism and Land Adviser AF Hassan Ariff’s second namaj-e-janaza was held on the High Court premises on Saturday morning.

Judges of the Supreme Court and High Court divisions, the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and other lawyers attended the funeral.

Earlier on Friday, after Esha prayers, Ariff’s first janaza was held at Baitul Aman Mosque on Dhanmondi Road 7.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus attended it.

Earlier at about 3:10PM on Friday, Adviser Hassan Arif died of heart attack at LabAid Hospital in the capital. He was 83.

His assistant personal secretary (APS) Abid Chowdhury said the adviser had been suffering from cold-related diseases since returning from Savar on December 16.

Decision regarding his burial will be taken after the arrival of his daughter, who is currently abroad.

AF Hassan Ariff was sworn-in as the adviser of interim government on August 8 last. On the same day, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus also took oath.