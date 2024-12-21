FM and JACK unveil new sewing machine

The transformation of the garment industry in Bangladesh is an important occasion. FM and JACK launched the new sewing machine Urus C7 and AMH to achieve that goal.

The event was organised at a hotel in Chittagong.

The machine is capable of “small order, quick response and demand-based production”. The whole event was organised by FM Bangladesh and JACK to explore how “new standard of productivity” can pave the way for the future of garment production in Bangladesh and to unveil the new machine.

Mohammad Hatem, President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), was present as special guest. Also, Honorable Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation Dr. Shahadat Hossain was present as our chief guest and other officials of the company including FM Bangladesh Chairman Mr. Fazle Karim, Product Manager Mr. Fazle Mehrab were present.

This event presents a unique opportunity to engage with apparel industry leaders, experts, and representatives to discuss the critical challenges and promising opportunities of the garment sector in Bangladesh, while simultaneously exploring collaborative strategies to build a modern and thriving industry.