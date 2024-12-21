Bangladesh storm into U19 Women’s Asia Cup Final defeating Nepal

Bangladesh secured their spot in the final of U19 Women’s Asia Cup after a decisive nine-wicket win against Nepal in their last Super Four match in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (December 20).

The victory sets up a title clash against India on December 23 at the same venue.

The rain-affected match at Bayuemas Oval was reduced to 11 overs per side. Batting first, Nepal struggled to gain momentum, managing just 54 runs for eight wickets. Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding created consistent pressure, with four Nepal batters run out.

Sabitri Dhami was the top scorer for Nepal with 11 runs off 12 balls, while a 19-run partnership with Puja Mahato provided the only notable resistance. For Bangladesh, Farzana Yasmin, Anisa Akter, Fahmida Chhoa, and Habiba Islam each picked up a wicket.

In response, Bangladesh’s openers laid a strong foundation. Fahmida Chhoa scored an unbeaten 26 off 32 balls, including three boundaries, while Mosammat Eva contributed 18 runs off 21 balls, hitting the match’s only six. Skipper Sumaiya Akter completed the chase with 10 not out as Bangladesh reached the target in 9.5 overs.

Fahmida Chhoa’s stellar all-round performance, which included a wicket and a composed batting display, earned her the Player of the Match award.

India and Bangladesh topped the Super Four standings to reach the final. India led with seven points from three wins, while Bangladesh followed with six points. Nepal and Sri Lanka finished third and fourth, respectively.

The final promises to be an exciting contest as Bangladesh aim to claim the championship against a formidable Indian side.