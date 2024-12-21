Dengue records highest deaths, cases in Dec

The Aedes mosquito-borne disease dengue seems to be spreading unabated this year.

The number of dengue cases has been increasing during the winter and the deaths are getting longer.

On Friday (December 20), dengue claimed one more life in the last 24 hours and at the same time, 83 new patients were hospitalised.According to entomologists, the reason behind the outbreak of dengue throughout the year is that even after the end of the monsoon season, Aedes larvae are found wherever water accumulates. Aedes mosquitoes are breeding in some places where there is no possibility of rainwater accumulation.

Though dengue is usually a season in our country during the summer, the people of the country are affected by this fever throughout the year due to climate change.

A total of 99,888 dengue cases were reported till December 20 and 558 people have died so far this year, according to an analysis of dengue data from the Health Emergency Operations Center of the Directorate General of Health Services.

From December 1 to 20, 8,419 people have been infected, of which 70 have died.