Adviser Hassan Ariff laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard

Interim Government’s Civil Aviation, Tourism and Land Adviser AF Hassan Ariff was buried at Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in Mirpur on Monday morning in presence of his family members.

Other advisers, government officials and employees were also present during the burial.

Hassan Arif died of heart attack at LabAid Hospital in the capital on Friday afternoon at the age of 83. His burial was delayed as his daughter was abroad.

Meanwhile, national mourning day is being observed in the country in honour of AF Hassan Ariff.

The national flag is kept at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational establishments and both government and private buildings across the country.

His first, second and thirs namaz-e-janaza were held at Baitul Aman Jame Mosque in Dhanmondi Road No. 7, High Court premises and Secretariat.

AF Hassan Ariff was sworn-in as the adviser of interim government on August 8 last. On the same day, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus also took oath.

By profession, Hassan Ariff was a lawyer. He was former attorney general from 2001 to 2005, and adviser to Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs, and Religious Affairs of the caretaker government led by Fakhruddin Ahmed from 2008 to 2009.