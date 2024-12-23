‘Will conduct reforms, if gets one year’

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul has said that essential reforms will be conducted if gets a year.

‘No alternative without reforms.’

He made the comment at a programme at CIRDAP auditorium in the capital on Monday.

“The interim government’s chief advisor and the reform commission have given verbal consent to implement the reforms on the issue of national consensus.”

He added, ‘If there is consensus, the next political government will not be able to easily change or revoke these reforms.”