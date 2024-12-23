Commission formed to re-investigate BDR carnage

A seven-member commission has been formed to re-investigate the 2009 Pilkhana massacre.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury informed this while speaking at an event marking BGB Day at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka on Monday.

The adviser said that Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus approved the formation of the commission on Sunday night (December 22).

Jahangir said that former BGB Director General Maj Gen ALM Fazlur Rahman will lead the commission while two members of the commission will come from armed forces, one from civil service, one teacher from Dhaka University and one from Jagannath University and one from police.

Meanwhile, on December 17, the adviser said a committee would be formed within five working days to re-investigate the killings during the massacre at the BDR, now Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

He said that the objective of the commission is to uncover the true causes behind the mutiny that occurred on February 25, 2009 at the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR, now BGB) headquarters in Pilkhana.

A total of 74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed during the carnage