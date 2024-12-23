Ex-Deputy Governor, family sued by ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against former Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Sitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury (SK Sur Chowdhury), his wife Suporna Sur Chowdhury and daughter Nandita Sur Chowdhury.

The case was lodged on Sunday (December 22), the ACC deputy director Md Aktarul Islam confirmed this on Monday.

For not submitting the detail information of his moveable and immovable assets, the anti-graft body brought the allegation against the Governor and his family.

Earlier in August this year, the ACC wrote letters to all banks and financial institutions seeking information of all transactions of these three.