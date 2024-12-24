BNP’s Pintu walks out of jail after 17 years

BNP Vice Chairman Abdus Salam alias Pintu was released from prison on Tuesday morning, 17 years after he was arrested for alleged involvement in the 21 August massacre targeting Awami League politicians.

Pintu was a death-row convict in the 21 August grenade attack case, and was arrested during the 2006-08 caretaker government tenure. However, the High Court this month ruled the trial court’s ruling illegal.

As he did not face jail order in any other case, he was released from the Kashimpur Central Prison-2 in Gazipur, jail Superintendent Al Mamun told reporters.

According to BNP media resources, upon release, Pintu was scheduled to first offer prayers at party founder Ziaur Rahman’s mausoleum and then go to the party central office at Naya Paltan in the capital.