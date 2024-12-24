Rahat Fateh Ali Khan enchants Dhaka at BPL Music Fest

The highly anticipated BPL Music Fest 2025 took centre stage at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, also known as the Home of Cricket, on Monday, building excitement ahead of the upcoming cricketing action.

Despite some sound-related challenges during the event, the evening ultimately belonged to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, whose soul-stirring Qawwali and Sufi performances left the audience spellbound.

At 8:50 pm, the moment everyone had been waiting for finally arrived. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan made a grand entrance to a thunderous ovation, greeted by wild cheers from the crowd. He began with a warm Bengali greeting: “Kemon acho sobai?” (How are you all?) and followed it with the heartfelt phrase “Ami Tomake Bhalobashi” (I love you all). “I’m very happy to be here for the first time. Thank you so very much,” he said before launching into his masterpiece “Allahu Allahu.” His setlist included timeless hits such as “Sanu Ik Pal Chain Na Aave,” “Afreen Afreen,” “Mere Rashke Qamar,” “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain,” and “Yeh Jo Halka Halka.”

The maestro also delighted the audience by performing a Bangla song, “Bhalobasha Amay Pagol Koreche,” originally sung by Runa Laila. His melodious voice and heartfelt connection with the crowd ensured the festival ended on an unforgettable high.

The event began earlier in the day with AvoidRafa marking their debut at the iconic venue. He opened with “Anmone” and followed up with hits such as “Haar Kaala,” “Koshto,” and “Cholo Arekbar Uri.” However, the sparse early crowd—likely due to the weekday timing—and poor sound quality detracted from the experience.

Rafa made efforts to engage the audience, but boos and complaints about the sound reverberated, particularly from the Jewel Stand.

Although the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) claimed the tickets were sold out, many seats remained empty at the start, only filling up as the evening progressed. The audience’s frustration was palpable, with boos even greeting a host’s question about attending BPL matches.

Following a prayer break, BCB President Faruque Ahmed and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain addressed the crowd. Faruque expressed optimism that the cricketing action would surpass the event, while Asif brought victims of the July Revolution on stage, adding a solemn note to the evening.

“It feels really great. Thank you, everyone, for coming today. We are finally so close to the 2025 BPL. As you all know, the games will begin on the 30th. Today, the music fest has kicked off. Thank you to everyone who came. I feel really happy,” said Faruque Ahmed.

“You all know that after a long struggle, we are here in today’s Bangladesh. We are dreaming of building a new Bangladesh. As part of that vision, we have taken initiatives to reform every sector of the country. In line with this, efforts have been made to revamp the BPL as well,” added Asif Mahmud.

The mood began to lift with a DJ mashup by Sunjoy, who played popular tracks that got the audience moving. Xefer then energised the crowd with numbers like “Komolay Nritto Kore,” “Beder Meye Jochna,” and “Jhumka.” She was joined by Muza, who performed his hit “Noya Daman.”

Miles followed, captivating the audience with classics such as “Neela,” “Priyotoma Megh,” and “Firiye Dao,” the latter becoming a stadium-wide singalong. The event also featured a theme song performed by Raef Al Hasan Rafa, Sunjoy, Muza, and rapper Hannan, with team owners waving flags as a spectacular fireworks display lit up the night.

Ultimately, it was Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s performance that elevated the BPL Music Fest to an unforgettable experience, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the cricketing action ahead.