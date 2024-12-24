Jamaat ameer seeks int’l probe into repression on minorities after independence

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has demanded international investigation into the repression and torture on the minorities, and occupying their houses since the War of Independence of the country.

Opposing any division on the basis of religion, he said if guarding the mosques does not require, guarding the temples would also not require.

He was speaking at a workers’ conference of the party at Gaibandha Islamia High School ground in Gaibandha district early Tuesday (December 24) afternoon.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer said: “We want to build a discrimination-free country where occupiers and extortionists will not be allowed. The weak will not be repressed by the strong. Workers will get their just dues. Equality will be ensured at all levels.”

“Bribery and corruption should be eradicated from offices and courts. Extortion, occupation must be stopped. For this, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will give full cooperation to build a corruption free Bangladesh. Discrimination should be removed from all areas where there will be no inequality. All people will be known as citizens of this country,” he said.

Referring to the fleeing of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he said those who had been claiming themselves as the owners of the country going to parliament through elections without any votes, they had to flee the country. People are the owners of the country. People have got back the ownership of their country after autocrat Sheikh Hasina fled to India.

In the name of controlling militancy, he alleged that dramas were staged and many people were tortured and killed in the so called ‘Aynaghar’ and many others became victims of enforced disappearances in the last 15 years.

The Jamaat Ameer alleged that the Awami League had danced on the dead bodies after brutal killings on October 28, 2006. Then they broke the morale of two forces –Army and BDR — through the massacre of 57 patriotic army officers in Pilkhana. Despite two probe commissions were formed over the massacre, no report has so far been published.

