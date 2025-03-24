Comment on actress Shabnam Faria’s post: NGO fires employee

The Sajida Foundation, an NGO has terminated one of its employees, Rakibul Hasan, following his misogynistic comment on a recent Facebook post of actress Shabnam Faria, according to a social media update shared by the actress on Sunday.

On March 18, Rakibul Hasan posted an inappropriate remark on Faria’s Facebook post, which drew widespread criticism. Faria later shared a screenshot of the comment, calling out the authorities to take action against the individual.

Responding promptly, the organization publicly acknowledged the incident on social media and confirmed that an investigation was underway.

In her latest Facebook post, Shabnam Faria confirmed receiving an official email from the Sajida Foundation regarding Rakibul Hasan’s termination. She also shared the screenshot of the email in her post.

“I am deeply grateful that they took this matter very seriously. This is a commendable example of how organizations can play a crucial role in preventing violence against women,” Faria wrote.

The actress emphasized that violence is not limited to physical forms; it can occur online, on the streets, or through any act of intimidation. She reiterated that none of these should be acceptable.

Faria first raised her voice against the offensive comment on the night of March 18, gaining immense support from netizens. Many stood by her, sharing her post and urging authorities to take appropriate action against the offender.

In her Sunday evening post, Faria expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported her and to the Sajida Foundation for taking decisive action. She believes such steps can lead to meaningful change and urges everyone to continue standing against such behaviour.

In the current context when harassing celebrities on social media platforms with offensive and abusive remarks has been a recurring activity for a concerning portion of online netizens, a huge number of people are applauding this bold initiative of the actress for setting a much-needed example.