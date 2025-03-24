Section 144 to be imposed surrounding SSC exam centers

National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee has decided to impose Section 144 around SSC exam centers across the country during coming Secondary and School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee in the Ministry of Education with education advisor Chowdhury Rafiqul (CR) Abrar in the chair.

The ministry published a circular in this regard on Saturday.

The authorities also decided to keep all coaching centers closed for 34 days during the examination.

The written and theoretical examination of SSC will begin on April 10 and end on May 13.

All candidates were asked to enter the examination center and take their seats at least 30 minutes before the examination starts.

If any candidate reaches to the examination center after 30 minutes of the scheduled time, their name, roll number, entry time and reason for delay must be noted in the register.

However, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center or seat for the examination after 30 minutes of starting the exam.

List of late appeared examinees must be forwarded to the concerned board by the center secretary every day.

Candidates would not allow carry any digital device in the exam centers and executive magistrates will be responsible for maintaining the security of the question sets.

The law enforcement agencies and the district administration will take strict legal action against those involved in leaking question papers or providing answers to the candidates or violate any regulation, the circular said.