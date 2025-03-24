AL has no rights to engage in Bangladesh politics: Nasir Uddin Patwary

Chief organiser of the National Citizens Party (NCP) Nasir Uddin Patwary on Sunday said the Awami League has no right to engage in Bangladesh politics, regardless of the circumstances or methods.

“Whether refined or otherwise, there is no place for the Awami League in Bangladesh’s politics,” he said during a press conference at the NCP head office in the city.

Regarding recent disputes within NCP, particularly between two senior leaders, Patwary said the disagreement stemmed from a Facebook post by NCP’s chief organiser for the South Hasnat Abdullah. Another senior leader, Sarjis Alam, publicly disagreed with the post, leading to negative comments on social media.

In response, Patwary said, “There is no gap or lack of understanding among the NCP leaders. There had been a significant upheaval, and the students involved in this movement are now transitioning into the political arena. If there have been any mistakes, we ask for the nation’s understanding. We appreciate the advice from the public and will continue to take it into consideration.”

When asked about the future of the party after such an incident, Patwary added, “When the party was formed, we wanted to ensure that everything was transparent with the public. However, in meetings, there is always the need for consent from the other party involved, and I have said that it was improper to discuss certain matters publicly without that agreement.”

Regarding a meeting held at the Cantonment, Patwary said while Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam had informed the leadership of the meeting, no formal discussions had taken place within the NCP about it. The party would clarify after a formal discussion, he added.