Vantara-themed cake for Mukesh-Nita Ambani’s 40th anniv

A Mumbai pastisserie has revealed a special themed cake for the celebration of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani’s wedding anniversary.

In a video shared on Instagram, Bunty Mahajan who runs the high-end bakery Deliciae in Mumbai revealed a Vantara-themed gold and pink tiered cake for the couple’s 40 year celebration.

In the clip, Mahajan shared her “lavish creation” for the couple featuring animal figurines coloured in gold perched atop the six-tier elegant cake. The top featuring gold leaves with elephants holding up a sign that read “Happy Anniversary, Dear Nita and Mukesh”. Some layers of the cake had gold-coloured zebra and tiger stripes along with golden grass featuring lions, giraffes and crocodiles. The middle layer included an embossed “N” and “M” for the couple’s initials.

In the video, Mahajan revealed that the creation weighed over 30 kg and she was asked to create a cake inspired by Vantara, the wildlife conservation centre in Jamnagar established by Reliance.

Mahajan said she wanted to create the whole cake in white and gold but added pink to the mix as it was a colour loved by Nita Ambani. She said that although the creation was challenging, she received a positiive feedback from the Ambanis.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani tied the knot on March 8, 1985 and have become one of India’s most influential figures in business and philanthropy over the decades. Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is the richest man in Asia.

Nita Ambani heads the Reliance Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm along with Dhirubhai Ambani International School, one of the top ranked schools in the world. In 2023, she launched the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.