Ex-IGP Syed Sirajul Islam dies

Former IGP Syed Sirajul Islam has passed away at a hospital in the capital at the age of 75.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital around 9:30AM on Monday.

The namaj-e-janaza for the former IGP was held at 10AM at SI Shiru Mia auditorium at Rajarbagh Police Lines.

He left behind wife and three sons and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam, senior police officers and his relatives attended the janaza.

Sirajul Islam will be buried at their family graveyard at Baliadanga village in Magura Sadar upazila today.

Sirajul Islam, also a freedom fighter, joined the Bangladesh police force as an assistant superintendent of police in 1973.

He served as the DIG of Rajshahi and Khulna ranges and as the Police Commissioner of Rajshahi.