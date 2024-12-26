Bangladeshi off-break bowler Mahedi Hasan advances to top 10 in ICC Men’s T20 bowling ranking

Bangladeshi right handed off-break bowler and all rounder Sheikh Mahedi Hasan advanced to the top 10 in the ICC Men’s T20 bowling ranking for the first time, jumping 13 steps ahead as per the latest ranking published by ICC on Tuesday (December 24).

Mahedi Hasan, who played a vital role in Bangladesh’s T20 series win, white-washing hosts West Indies 3-0 recently, reached his career best ICC ranking scoring 636 rating points. He grabbed eight wickets against West Indies—four wickets for 13 runs in the first match, two wickets for 20 runs in the second match and two wickets in the third match, reports UNB.

Mahedi Hasan and three more Bangladesh bowlers—Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain and Hasan Mahmud—earned their career best ICC ranking following their brilliant performances to beat West Indies in the three-match T20 series.

Bangladesh’s experienced right handed pacer Taskin Ahmed also advanced to his his career best ICC ranking of 11th, jumping seven steps ahead scoring 630 rating points,

Promising leg spinner Rishad Hossain also advanced to his career best ICC ranking of 17th, jumping 21 steps ahead with rating points of 621 while another Bangladeshi bowler Hasan Mahmud advanced to his career best ranking of 24th moving 23 steps ahead.with ranking points of 597.

West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein, who claimed two wickets for 13 runs against Bangladesh in the first T20 match, clinched the top slot in the ICC Men’s T20 bowling ranking with rating points of 707.