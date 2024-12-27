5 killed as bus crushes vehicles on Dhaka-Mawa expressway toll plaza

At least five people were killed and ten others were injured after a bus crushed a car, ran over a motorcycle and rear-ended a microbus at the Dhaleshwari toll plaza on the Dhaka-Mawa expressway in Keraniganj on Friday morning.

Dewan Azad, an official from Sreenagar fire service station, has acknowledged the incident and the death toll.

CCTV camera footage from the toll plaza showed that the motorcycle, the microbus and the car had just arrived at the toll plaza and were in the queue when the bus of ‘Bepari Paribahan’ rammed a Mawa-bound car from behind, crushing it completely at 11:06AM on Friday (December 27).

Then the bus rear-ended the microbus and ran over the motorcycle, crushing it as well.

One of the passengers of the car was killed on the spot. The other four succumbed to injuries on their way to hospital in Dhaka, said the fire service official, adding that the death toll may rise.

Hasara highway police Officer-in-Charge Abdur Kader Jilani said the work to move the wreckage vehicles from the road was underway. The identities of the victims could not be known immediately.

Details regarding the incident are expected to be available soon.