Problems will get multiplied if election is delayed: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the remnants of fascism are still there in the government departments. Problems will get multiplied if election is delayed.

He was speaking at a dialogue titled “Unity, Reforms, Election” organized by Krishibid Institution Forum for Bangladesh Studies at Krishibid Institution auditorium in Dhaka on Friday (December 27) afternoon.

Mirza Fakhrul said: “The administration is still in the hands of fascists. Files still don’t move. How would you reform it? First, rectify the institution. Then, oust the remnants of fascism.”

The BNP Secretary General said: “We should not forget 1971. We must remember every democratic movement after independence. Then comes the July Mass Uprising. We should move ahead along with all, not putting everything on others’ shoulders.”

Mirza Fakhrul also said BNP is sincere about reforms. “But, the most unfortunate thing is that many have started saying that BNP doesn’t like reforms. Thousands of BNP leaders and workers have been subjected to forced disappearances and murders over the long 16 years. None was there at that time beside us. Many have started coming now.”

“Awami League filed false cases against 60 lakh leaders and workers of BNP, over 700 leaders and workers made the victims of enforced disappearances, and 20,000 people were killed in last 16 years,” he said.

He also said the reform commissions should sit with political parties to make their reforms move ahead.