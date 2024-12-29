BNP leader Gayeshwar’s wife Jharna Roy dies

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy’s wife Jharna Roy has passed away. She was 70.

She died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital at 4:00pm on Sunday (December 29) while underwent treatment there.

It was confirmed by her daughter-in-law and Dhaka District BNP general secretary Advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury.

Jharna Roy had long been suffering from various diseases, she said.

She left behind her husband, two daughters, a son, grandsons, grand-daughters and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn her death.