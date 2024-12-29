Harris Chy’s remains laid to rest with state honours in Sylhet

The remains of Harris Chowdhury, former political secretary to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, reinterred with state honours at Shafiqul Haque Chowdhury Memorial Orphanage in Kanaighat on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the remains Harris Chowdhury brought to Sylhet via air ambulance from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at Sylhet Circuit House at 9:30AM on Sunday for a second burial.

His namaz-e-janaza (Funeral prayer) was held at the historic Shahi Eidgah ground in Sylhet at 2PM on that day.

Officials from the local administration, along with leaders of Sylhet district, Metropolitan BNP, and affiliated organizations, paid their respects to the remains there.

In the presence of his daughter, Barrister Samira Tanzin Chowdhury, and other relatives, the reburial with state honours was carried out under the supervision of Kanaighat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Farzana Nazrin.

The former BNP leader died on September 3 in 2021 but he was buried under the name Professor Mahmudur Rahman on the premises of Jamiah Khatamunnabiyyin Madrasa in Birulia of Savar due to alleged persecution and threats from the then ruling Awami League.

Later, following a High Court order, the remains were exhumed from the graveyard while the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) collected DNA samples for verification and preserved it in the DMCH’s morgue.

After DNA testing confirmed the identity of the remains as Harris Chowdhury, the HC ordered the body to be taken and buried as per the family’s wishes.