Proclamation of July revolution postponed, ‘Macrh for Unity’

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement has announced ‘March for Unity’ instead of proclamation of July revolution programme at the central Shahid Minar on Tuesday.

They disclosed the decision at a press conference in capital’s Rupayan tower early Tuesday.

In the written speech, Arif Shohel, member secretary of Anti-discrimination Student Movement, said the proclamation of July revolution is essential as a recognition of the sacrifice of thousands of martyrs and wounded victims, and as a document of the people’s aspirations, reports UNB.

The historic responsibility for formulating this declaration rested with the organisation leading the mass uprising, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, he said.

“Despite various challenges, we, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, took on the responsibility of formulating and declaring this historic document on behalf of the students and people of Bangladesh.”

“As a result of our initiative, there has been a spontaneous and positive response among the students and other people of Bangladesh. In this context, at the call of people including students an initiative has been taken from the government to formulate the July Declaration based on national consensus. “

“People are applauding this timely initiative. In continuation of this, today, on December 31st, Tuesday, at 3:00 PM, the “March for Unity” programme will hold at the Central Shahid Minar,” he said.

He urged people to continue the enthusiasm they have shown and participate spontaneously in tomorrow’s program.

Abdul Hannan Masud, coordinator of Anti-discrimination Student Movement, said,” We have initially achieved victory. The government has given its consent regarding the proclamation of July revolution. The proclamation will come from our government, but that doesn’t mean our gathering will stop.”

The press conference was also attended by many coordinators and leaders from Jatiya Nagarik Committee.