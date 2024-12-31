March for Unity : Student-people start thronging at Shaheed Minar, DMP issues instruction

Both students and people from different place have started thronging at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital to join the ‘March for Unity’ programme, called by the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Several hundred of people were found already there around 10:30AM.

Students, chanting various slogans against autocracy, arrived in a procession carrying banners.

The stage setup activities are being going on.

DMP instruction

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued some instruction for vehicles come to Dhaka from different districts ahead of Shaheed Minar programme.

Vehicles entering Dhaka city via Gabtoli will park at Manik Mia Avenue and the old trade fair ground in Agargaon area.

Vehicles entering via Sayedabad and Jatrabari can park on the Dhaka University playground and on Dhaka University campus area.

Vehicles entering via Abdullahpur will park in the 300 feet area.

DC Muhammad Talebur Rahman expect cooperation of everyone attending the Shaheed Minar event to keep the Dhaka metropolitan area free from traffic congestion and for proper traffic management.