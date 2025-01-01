Bangladesh sees highest ever remittance inflow in Dec

Bangladesh has recorded its highest ever remittance inflow in December, with USD 2.64 billion received in the last month of 2024.

The remittance inflow has been bolstered since the interim government took charge in August.

The previous highest remittance inflow was of USD 2.59 billion in July, 2020.

After the political changeover in August, more than USD 2 billion of remittance has been received every month. However, this time, a new record of USD 2.639 billion has been received. In December 2023, remittance was USD 1.99 billion. The expatriate income saw a 32.54 per cent year-on-year growth last month.

This good growth in remittance came at a time when the country has been hit by persistent dollar crisis. Stakeholders believe that a rise in expatriate income might play a major role in addressing this shortage of dollars.

Bangladesh received USD 2.2 billion in November, a 14 per cent rise than corresponding month, and USD 2.39 billion in October, a 21 per cent year-on-year rise. The remittance inflow was USD 2.4 billion in September and USD 2.22 billion in August.