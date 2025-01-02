ACC to probe ‘illegal wealth’ of Munni Saha, her husband

The Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC, has decided to investigate allegations against journalist Munni Saha and her husband Kabir Hossain Taposh, owner of advertising agency MS Promotional, of amassing illegal assets, including suspicious transactions of Tk 134 crore in their accounts.

M Akhter Hossain, director general (Prevention) of the ACC, disclosed the matter while briefing the journalists at its Segunbagicha Headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday, January 2.

According to complaints and various sources, soon after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country in the face of anti-discrimination students-people movement, Tk 120 crore was withdrawn from Munni Saha’s deposits, keeping a balance of Tk 14 crore in the account, which has been seized earlier.

The transactions were made through 17 banks, mostly through One Bank, the investigation of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) revealed.

The BFJU has already seized Munni Sahar’s bank account for illegal transactions.

After the political change over on August 5, the BFIU asked to share bank accounts details of Munni Saha on October 6, 2024.

Apart from her bank accounts issues, the investigator initially found a duplex house at 165 Santiniketan, Rojagreen in Gulshan-Tezgaon Link Road area.

Munni Saha started her career in journalism with the daily Bhorer Kagoj. From there she went to Ekushey Television. Then she joined the ATN Bangla television channel.

A case was filed Jatrabari Police Station under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on August 22, 2024 for her alleged involvement in the murder of a student identified as Naeem Howlader (17) during the July-August Student-Public movement.

Deceased father Kamrul Islam filed the case accusing Munni Saha, one of the 7 journalists, along with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, several ministers, MPs, members of Bangladesh Awami League, Jubo League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, and police and RAB officials.