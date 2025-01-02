Anjana on life support

Renowned actress and dancer Anjana Rahman was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital and placed on life support on Wednesday following a deterioration in her health, confirmed her son Nishat Moni to Jarnalist.

Earlier, on November 24, Anjana had been admitted to a private hospital in the capital after suddenly falling ill. She was in the hospital’s ICU for several days. However, due to a lack of significant improvement, her family decided to transfer her to BSMMU.

It has been reported that Anjana has been ill for almost 15 days, with her fever reaching a level that even medication could not alleviate. After undergoing tests, it was revealed that the infection had spread throughout her bloodstream. Following the doctors’ advice, she was quickly admitted to the hospital.

Anjana, a prominent figure from the golden age of Bengali cinema, has been away from acting for some time. While she no longer works in films, she has frequently been seen attending various film-related events.