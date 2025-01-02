In which sector did Jamaat fight in 1971, questions Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi raised questions about the political role of Jamaat-e-Islami during the 1971 Liberation War.

Speaking in Sylhet, Rizvi criticised Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman’s recent statement, which claimed that Jamaat and the army are the only two “tested patriotic forces” in the country.

Rizvi asked, “What was Jamaat’s political role in the 1971 Liberation War? In which sector did they fight, and under which sector commander? Such claims create confusion and only invite laughter from the people.”

Rizvi made these remarks as the chief guest at an event organised to honour Youth Asia Cup-winning cricketer Iqbal Hossain Emon in South Surma, Sylhet, on Thursday afternoon.

Rizvi praised the patriotism of the army, citing its contributions during the Liberation War and the mass uprising of 1924, emphasising Major Ziaur Rahman’s role in declaring independence.

However, he challenged Jamaat’s claim, suggesting their statements misrepresent historical realities.

He also criticised the government, saying, “A heavy burden has suffocated this nation. Political voices are suppressed, and democratic movements have been curtailed. Students and the public rose in protest in July and August against these restrictions, forcing Sheikh Hasina to retreat temporarily. The trial for these actions is now said to be expedited.”

BNP Standing Committee member AZM Zahid Hossain, BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, and other senior BNP leaders also attended the event, chaired by Atiqur Rahman, the convener of the organizing body.

Other prominent attendees included Sylhet District BNP President Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury, Organising Secretary GK Gaus, and Sylhet Metropolitan BNP Acting President Rezaul Hasan Kayes Lodi.