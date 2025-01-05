‘July Proclamation’ unlikely to be finalised by January 15: CA’s press secy

Uncertainty looms over the declaration of ‘July Mass Uprising Proclamation. Drafting of the proclamation within January 15 is unlikely to be possible. Before finalizing the ‘July Proclamation,’ the government will hold talks with political parties, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Sunday (January 5).

“It cannot be said that the proclamation would be readied by January 15. Talks continue over the July Proclamation; works have been going on to this end. Talks will be held with the political parties soon,” he told a press briefing held at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka in the evening.

After holding talks with the political parties, Alam said, the draft of the ‘July Proclamation’ will be prepared.

About the probe into the much-talked-about Sagar-Runi murder, he said the probe has been reopened and evidences of the killing are being scrutinized.

Mentioning that the probe into the Sagar-Runi killing incident would be a tough task, the press secretary said Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) is investigating the case and the agency has the capacity to unearth the clue behind the incident.

Noting that he and his colleagues talked to PBI chief today, Alam said the PBI chief informed them that the agency is trying its best to complete investigation in this case.

He hoped that PBI would be able to complete its probe.

Speaking at the briefing, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said Bulgaria shifted its visa centres for Bangladeshis to Indonesia and Vietnam and it has already issued visas to 22 Bangladeshi students from its missions located in Indonesia and Vietnam.

Talks continue with Romania to issue visas to Bangladeshi students from its missions in Vietnam and Thailand, he said, adding that Kazakhstan has informed that it will issue visas to Bangladeshi students from its Bangkok mission.

Azad said the foreign ministry also continues talks with European countries, asking to shift their visa centres from New Delhi to other countries for Bangladeshis.