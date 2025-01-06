BSMMU suspends doctors, nurses among 15 over July uprising

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) authorities have suspended its 15 officers and employees, including doctors, senior staff nurses, on charge of their involvement in the July killing.

An official order, signed by BSMMU registrat Prof Md Nazrul Islam, in this regard informed the matter on Sunday.

“As per the decision of the 94th meeting of the university syndicate, the doctors, senior staff nurses and employees involved in the killing near the university’s cabin block during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, have been suspended under section 2 (g), (h), (i) and (n) of the Efficiency and Discipline Ordinance,” it said.

The suspended staff include Dr Abu Torab Ali Mim from Cardiology, Dr Riaz Siddiqui Pran from Dermatology and Venereology, and Nitish Roy, a painter at the Hospital Directorate Office.

Others include Md Saiful Islam, Kazi Mehedi Hasan, Assistant Dresser Shahidul Islam (Saidul), sweeper Sandeep, respiratory medicine assistant Ujjal Molla, driver Sujan Bishw Sharma, OPD-1 MLSS Fakrul Islam Jony, lab customer care attendant Rubel Rana, senior nurse Shabnam Nurani, and ward MLSS staff Shahadat, Munna Ahmed, and Anowar Hossain.