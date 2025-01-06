Army is national pride and source of trust: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday stressed the importance of maintaining constant combat readiness to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

He made this statement during the Army Manoeuvre Exercise 2024-25, held by the 55 Infantry Division at the Rajbari Military Training Area today, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

“The Bangladesh Army is a source of pride and trust for the nation,” Yunus remarked, emphasizing the necessity of preparedness to fulfill their pledge of protecting the country. He underscored the value of modern and comprehensive training for army personnel to enhance their operational skills.

“Training is the best welfare,” he stated, advocating realistic training programs that instill bravery, professionalism, and tactical excellence.

The chief adviser commended the army’s high-quality training and skills demonstrated during the exercise. The event featured state-of-the-art weaponry and showcased the Bangladesh Army’s readiness through a simulated war scenario. The hour-long drill involved various divisions, including infantry, engineers, and commandos, supported by fighter aircraft from the Bangladesh Air Force, helicopters, tanks, artillery, and armored personnel carriers.

Professor Yunus was received at the venue by General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Army Staff; Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff. Major General JM Emdadul Islam, GOC of the 55 Infantry Division and Area Commander of Jashore, was also present alongside other advisers from the interim government and senior armed forces officials.

The exercise demonstrated the military’s capability to respond effectively to threats, reinforcing the importance of constant vigilance and modernized training in ensuring national security.