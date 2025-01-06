Actor Prabir Mitra passes away

Renowned Bangladeshi actor Prabir Mitra passed away on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka.

The news of his death was confirmed by his family members.

Actor Misha Sawdagor also confirmed the news through a social media post, writing, “Prabir Mitra Dada is no more. He passed away a short while ago. May the Creator forgive him.” Fans and followers expressed their grief and condolences in the comments section of the post, mourning the loss of the legendary actor.

Prabir Mitra began his illustrious career in the film industry in 1969 with H. Akbar’s Jolchobi. He gained widespread recognition and won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1982 for the film Boro Bhalo Lok Chilo. In 2018, he was honored with the National Film Award for Lifetime Achievement, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to Bangladeshi cinema.

Throughout his career, Mitra starred in over 400 films, including iconic titles such as Titas Ekti Nadir Naam, Jibon Trishna, Sheyana, Jaliat, Fariad, Rokto Shopoth, Charitraheen, Joy Porajoy, Angar, Mintu Amar Naam, Fakir Majnu Shah, Madhumita, Ashanto Dheu, Alankar, Onurag, Protigga, Torulota, Gayer Chele, and Putro Bodhu.

The passing of Prabir Mitra marks the end of an era in Bangladeshi cinema. He will be remembered as a versatile actor who left an indelible mark on the industry.