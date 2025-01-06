ICT issues warrant against Hasina, 10 others over enforced disappearance

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday issued an arrest warrant against 11 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over enforced disappearance during the 15-year rule of the Awami League.

A three-member judicial panel, led by the tribunal chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, issued the order following a prayer submitted earlier by the prosecution.

The ICT also ordered to inform about the arrest by February 12.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam confirmed these.

The Awami League introduced a culture of state-sponsored disappearances. Those who carried out disappearances were rewarded. RAB, DB, CTTC, DGFI were most involved in the disappearances, Prosecutor Tajul Islam said during the hearing.

He further added, “This trial will be an example so that no one dares to commit such a heinous act in future.”