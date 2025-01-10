Arrested ex-OC escapes from police custody

Shah Alam, the former officer-in-charge (OC) of Uttara East Police Station, has escaped from police custody after being arrested in multiple cases, including a murder charge during the anti-discrimination movement

Shah Alam was arrested outside Dhaka on Wednesday night. He was facing several charges, including a murder case filed on September 2.

He was supposed to be produced before a court on Thursday. Before that, Shah Alam fled the custody at 12PM.

Uttara East Police Station Duty Officer, Sub-Inspector Abdul Karim, said he heard about the escape but declined to provide further details.

According to a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) source, Shah Alam, who had taken charge as OC of Uttara East Police Station on August 1, 2024, managed to escape using a pre-planned strategy.

Following incident, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on duty at that time was suspended for negligence. Meanwhile, his name has not been disclosed.

Efforts to recapture him are ongoing, according to an DMP official.